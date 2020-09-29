HC asks petitioners to approach govt. against stream of treatment for COVID-19

Bengaluru

29 September 2020 23:17 IST

Observing that it had not found any of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the governments compelling only a particular stream of treatment to be given to COVID-19 patients, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday asked two petitioners to approach the State and Union governments on their grievance that no other stream other than allopathy is being allowed for treatment.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition filed by A. Verghese, resident of Bengaluru, and Priyanka Arora of Uttarakhand.

Stating that the court cannot go into the question whether allopathy, ayurveda or other streams of medicines should be used for treating COVID-19 patients, the Bench asked the petitioners to submit representations to the government for modification of norms.

The court also asked the governments to consider within a month if the petitioners submits such a representation.

Alleging that the governments were enforcing only allopathy for COVID-19 patients, the petitioners, citing a judgement of the apex court, had contended that the government cannot enforce a particular stream of treatment on patients, who have fundamental right to choose the manner and method of their treatment, including right to decline treatment.