HC asks NIA to ensure arrest of absconding accused

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take immediate steps to ensure that eight accused persons, who are still absconding, are apprehended at the earliest in the two cases related to D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli violence of August 2020.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda, issued the direction after the NIA, in its status report on the investigation, told the court that four persons in each of the cases are still absconding.

The Bench directed the NIA to inform the court by September 17 the steps taken to arrest them while adjourning further hearing on the PIL petitions related to the incident, through which the court is monitoring the progress of investigation.