HC asks govt. to submit data on installation of GPS in ambulances

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to submit details of installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) in ambulances, both in the government-run 108 health services as well as those owned by private operators.

The court asked the government about action taken to give traffic clearance to ambulances, including private ones, by linking them with the control room of the State health services and the traffic police control room till the newly proposed integrated hi-tech ambulance service project is implemented through the ongoing tender process.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed in March 2020 by Bharat Punarothana Trust, Bengaluru, on need for better system in place for ambulance movement in the city.

As it was pointed out to by the government counsel that the Commissioner for Road Safety in March 2020 had issued circular for compulsory installation of GPS in ambulance and asked the regional transport officers to submit monthly reports in this regard, the Bench asked for data of installation of GPS in ambulances.

The Bench also asked the government to inform whether there was any failure in installing GPS in ambulances and if so, what action had been initiated.

The court noted that the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner in 2020 had suggested that all private ambulances must be linked with the State health control room to ensure that private ambulances can also be given traffic clearances on priority during emergences, and to stop misuse of ambulances.

The Bench also suggested that it would be appropriate for the government to issue instruction to ambulance manufacturers to install GPS in the vehicles at the manufacturing level.