HC asks govt. to relook at measure formulated in lieu of midday meal

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday asked the State government to re-examine the compensatory measure formulated to distribute foodgrains to eligible students, studying in government and aided schools, covered under the midday meal scheme for having failed to supply foodgrains to these students between June 1 and October 31 as per the National Food Safety Act, 2013.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the compensatory measure may not be consistent with the Midday Meal Rules, 2015,” observed a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar during the hearing on petitions related to issues that have cropped up due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The government, in its affidavit, had stated that tur dal would be distributed along with prescribed quantity of foodgrains instead of paying cooking charges by way of cash transfer to the parents of eligible children.

However, the Bench pointed out that there were discrepancies in the manner in which the government calculated the cooking charges.

Already, the government has admitted its lapses before the court in not distributing the foodgrains when midday meal scheme could not be implemented in view of the closure of the schools due to pandemic even though the NFS Act mandates supply of foodgrains and cooking charges or pay food security allowance as compensation for not being able to provide hot midday meal.