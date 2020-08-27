HC asks govt. to decide on SEC plea for funds to hold GP polls

Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to immediately decide on the request of the State Election Commission (SEC) for releasing funds earmarked in the Budget for holding elections to 5,800 gram panchayats as well as additional funds to put in place safety measures in view of COVID-19.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition.

The SEC informed the court that the government, in the Budget, had earmarked ₹225 crore to the SEC for conducting elections to zilla panchayats and gram panchayats. Pointing out that ₹185 crore is required for elections to gram panchayats alone, the SEC told the court that it has written to the government to release entire amount of ₹225 crore.

The SEC also told the court that it has written to the government seeking additional ₹65 crore for putting in place safety measures during the elections, with a request to immediately release ₹25 crore additional fund along with the budgetary allocation of ₹225 crore.

The SEC told the court that a Standard Operating Procedure is being finalised in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare for safe conduct of elections. The elections to gram panchayats have been planned in two to three phases within districts to contain spread of COVID-19 during the election process, the SEC said.

Final electoral list

While pointing out that the final voter list for gram panchayats is likely to be finalised by August 31, the SEC said calender of events will be announced 45 days after August 31 as per law.