HC asks govt. to come clean on Cauvery Calling project

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 21:58 IST

Petitioner questions raising of donations from the public

Observing that the State government appears to be not coming out with facts on the ‘Cauvery Calling’ project, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the government to explain how it was allowing Isha Foundation to claim that it is its project even after “accepting” the project report submitted by the foundation.

The court said that the government has made contradictory statements as on one hand it has stated that it had accepted the project report submitted by Isha Foundation and on the other, it has contended that the government is neither sponsoring nor financing the project.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice E.S. Indiresh made these observations while hearing a PIL petition, filed by city-based advocate A.V. Amaranathan, who had raised several questions on the project particularly raising of donations from the public.

Government’s statement

Though the government’s written statement claimed that the foundation’s proposal was accepted only for the limited purpose of mobilisation of farmers and enrolling them to the government’s 2011 scheme of Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane (KAPY), the Bench found that the government has not produced before the court the orders passed in this regard.

The Bench also noticed that while the government claimed that it had “accepted” the proposal of the Isha Foundation, the latter is claiming that it is only creating awareness about the project, which actually is implemented by another organisation, Isha Outreach.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the foundation said that it is not collecting any money or donation in the name of the project as it is implemented and managed by Isha Outreach.

On the arguments made by Additional Advocate General that the proposal of the project was only “considered” and “not accepted” by the government, the Bench said that this argument is contrary to what has been stated in writing.

At one stage, the Bench orally observed that the respondent organisation is somehow trying to create an impression that it is implementing the government project and the government should not be influenced by the fact that some important people are involved with the project.

Hearing adjourned

The Bench adjourned further hearing till July 2 while allowing Isha Outreach to join the proceedings and directing both the organisations to respond to an application filed by the petitioner, who sought direction for depositing with the court the donations collected so far for the project.