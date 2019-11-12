HC asks for status report on 113 child pornography cases

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to give a status report on the investigation conducted in connection with the 113 victims of child pornography, who are now housed in childcare institutes in the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur were hearing a PIL petition filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, and a PIL petition initiated suo motu by the High Court based on a direction by the apex court for monitoring implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

In its petition, the Bachpan Bachao Andolan pointed out that there are 113 child victims (87 boys and 26 girls) of child pornography in the State and these children are kept at childcare institutions as per a report submitted by the Ministry of Woman and Child Development in September 2018 on analysis of data of mapping and review exercise of childcare institutions under the JJ Act, 2015.

Also, it was pointed out in the petition that the Ministry’s report indicated that Karnataka, with 113 cases, has the highest percentage (approximately 60%) of reported victims of child pornography placed in institutional care.

The Bench adjourned further hearing while indicating that it would issue specific directions for effective implementation of the law enacted for care and protection of the child as the government has not implemented the provisions of the JJ Act.