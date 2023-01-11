HC appreciates govt.’s efforts to improve system to ensure faster movement of ambulances on Bengaluru roads during medical emergencies

January 11, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday appreciated the efforts made by the State government to improve the movement of ambulances on the city’s busy roads during medical emergencies while disposing of a PIL petition filed in 2020 seeking directions to the authorities to evolve a better system for ambulance movements during the ‘gold hour’.

“All the steps taken show that the State government had considered the issues raised in the petition with due seriousness and responded positively. We appreciate the approach of the government in not treating the PIL petition as an adversary but a way to provide necessary emergency services for citizens in cases of medical emergency,” the court observed.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi made these observations while disposing of the petition filed by Bharat Punarothana Trust, Bengaluru.

The Bench recorded the measures taken by the authorities to ensure faster movement of ambulances in the city and surrounding areas by setting up a Special Emergency Response Corridor. The corridor involves a dedicated phone number at the traffic police control room to be contacted by the ambulance operators, both government and private ones, to seek faster traffic clearance en route to patient’s house and to the hospital during medical emergencies.

Also, the authorities have updated the vehicle registration software to cross-verify whether the ambulances were fitted with tracking devices or the Global Position System (GPS), the Bench noted.

Meanwhile, the government told the court that a fresh short-term tender, in view of no response to the earlier tender, had been invited by relaxing certain condition, for operating ‘108’ ambulance services and the last date to submit bids is January 30.