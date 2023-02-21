HC appreciates authorities for improving functioning of emergency response support system

February 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday appreciated the authorities for acting in an efficient, citizen-friendly, and responsive manner for the grievance raised by a petitioner on functioning of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number — 112.

“We see no reason to issue any direction, for the operation or functioning of the ERSS as the authorities are periodically reviewing the functioning of the system besides increasing the capacity to handle the call loads with the command centre now equipped to receive 180 calls simultaneously,” the court observed.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi made these observations while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Arunkumar N.T.

The Bench also appreciated the initiative of the senior police officers, in charge of the ERSS command centre, who had invited the petitioner to visit the command centre and gave him an opportunity to understand functioning of the ERSS.

“Now, it is common knowledge that once any system is installed and made functional one can’t expect 100% efficiency of the system as certain issues may crop up in the functioning of the system..., and experts in that system are supposed to update the system periodically. The measures to be taken to address the issues are best left to those persons having expertise in the field....” the Bench observed in response to the petitioner’s suggestion on certain aspects about operation of the ERSS based on his visit.

Suraksha mobile app

The Bench also appreciated the Suraksha mobile-based app facility provided by the authorities to enable the citizens to use their smartphone as a discreet personal safety device for use during emergency.

“In our opinion, the Surakasha app and its features are certainly an effective mode of providing necessary assistance to persons in distress, and care is also taken to make the system user-friendly, particularly for the physically challenged persons...” the Bench observed.

The Bench also took note of the statement made by the authorities that actions as per the law are being initiated whenever the ERSS is misused by pranksters.