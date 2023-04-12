HC allows family of three cancer patients to alienate their land even though it is notified for acquisition by KIADB

April 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Coming to the rescue of a family, three members of which are suffering from cancer, and one a psychic patient, the High Court of Karnataka allowed them to either alienate or encumber 50% of their total 2 acres 3 guntas land even though the entire land is notified for acquisition by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

“When the life of a citizen depends upon certain property, the delay that would eventually brook in payment of compensation for the acquired land, in the given circumstances of the case in particular, would metaphorically amount to taking away the oxygen mask from the gasping patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” the court observed.

Right to life

If the right to life is violated when means of livelihood is taken away, the High Court said, “restraining a person from alienating his property for the raising of funds required for medical treatment of a terminal disease, is nothing short of that [of taking away the oxygen mask].”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The writ courts being the custodians of constitutional rights of the citizens, have to individualise justice by striking a golden balance between the competing claims of individuals and the State. Otherwise, a Constitution would be a mere compendium of theories with no connect to the living law of the people,” the court observed.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by T.G. Shanthamma (72), her three sons, and a daughter.

Source of income

Ms. Shanthamma and her two sons are suffering from cancer and another son is a psychic patient. Her daughter, Usha H.R., is taking care of all of them with her husband but she is finding no sufficient source of income for their treatment and to repay the loan borrowed earlier from a cooperative society for the treatment by mortgaging family’s Bengaluru property, where they are living.

The family members knocked on the doors of the court as the KIADB, which had in 2021 notified for the acquisition of their land, situated at Hulikunte village, Doddabelavangala hobli, Doddaballapur taluk, has not responded to their plea for payment of at least 50% of the proposed compensation amount (at the rate of around ₹1.6 crore per acre) to enable them to clear their loan and for availing treatment.

During the hearing, petitioners’ advocate Gireesha Kodgi told the court said that his clients would be satisfied even if they were permitted to alienate or encumber the land as they need money urgently for treatment as KIADB has told the court that it cannot give part of the compensation as the acquisition process would take more time.

Medical treatment

Accepting this alternative plea, the court said, “If the petitioners are not permitted to encumber or alienate the property, they may fall prey to the predatory disease of the kind...”

“Denying relief to terminally ailing citizens, especially when their property in question is the only means of holding the body and soul together by securing medical treatment, would render the constitutional guarantee to life a mere farce,” the court said observed.

The court said it would be the buyers/mortgagees who will have the right to claim compensation or its enhancement from KIADB when the acquisition process is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT