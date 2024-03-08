ADVERTISEMENT

HC allows board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

March 08, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday got a green signal for board exams for summative assessment of students in classes 5, 8, and 9, as a Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed the March 6 verdict of a single judge, who had quashed the government’s October 2023 decision to hold board exams for these classes.

The Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the government stating that the single judge’s order would upset all the preparations made for holding exams, beginning from March 11.

