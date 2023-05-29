HC adjourns hearing on plea against Lingayat quota as matter is pending before SC

May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday adjourned further hearing on a petition related to reservation for Panchamsali Lingayats as the connected issue of scrapping of 4% reservation given to Muslims under Other Backward Classes (OBC) category is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal passed the order after taking note of further developments that have taken place on reservation issue after the court on March 23 had allowed the State government to take a decision on reservation after the government gave an undertaking that its decision would not impact the constitutionally guaranteed reservation quota in the existing category 2A of the OBC reservation list.

Later, the government on March 25 scrapped the 4% reservation given to Muslims under Category 2B of the (OBC) reservation list and distributed this two communities — Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas — at 2% each in jobs and admissions in educational institutions.

The decision of the government to scrap 4% reservation to Muslims had been challenged before the Supreme Court, which is considering the issue.

Noticing that the petition against scrapping of 4% quota for Muslims would be heard before the apex court on July 25, the High Court adjourned hearing on the petition, filed by Raghavendra D.G. of Bengaluru, awaiting the outcome of hearing before the apex court.

Meanwhile, the Bench opened the interim report, submitted by the government on February 3, of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat’s demand for inclusion in Category 2A. The Bench directed the registry to provide copies of the report both to the Advocate-General and the counsel for the petitioners.