HC accepts man’s apology for joining virtual proceedings shirtless

He tells court that mistake occurred unintentionally

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dropped proceedings initiated against a man, who had joined videoconference hearing on November 30, 2021, without wearing a shirt, after he submitted an unconditional apology while clarifying that mistake occurred unintentionally.

Affidavit

In his affidavit, Shridhara N. Bhatta, a member of teaching faculty in a college, Ujire, has said that he is extremely sorry for inconvenience caused to the participants in the videoconference hearing during the court proceedings while assuring that such mistakes will not happen in future.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj dropped the proceedings by accepting the apology with an observation that he should be careful in future.

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh, who was representing the complainant woman in the CD scandal case against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, had pointed out to the court on November 30 that a man was visible ‘semi-naked’ for about 20 minutes on the screen when court proceedings was being conducted through Zoom platform.