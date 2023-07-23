HamberMenu
HBT offender arrested

July 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajajinagar police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old habitual offender and recovered stolen valuables worth ₹22.8 lakh from him.

The accused has been identified as Rafiq, from Tumakuru involved in over two house break thefts . He was out on bail a month ago and involved in thefts reported in Rajajinagar and Nelamangala police station limits.

Based on a complaint of a burglary in a shop in Rajajinagar, the police analysed the CCTV camera footages and identified the accused .

The accused used to move around residential areas to identify locked houses and shops and break into them to steal valuables. The police recovered 400 grams of gold valuables, and 425 grams of silver articles from him.

