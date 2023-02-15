ADVERTISEMENT

Hawk Mk132 develops glitch

February 15, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One of the Hawk Mk132s, part of the Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force that took to skies on Wednesday, returned midway after it developed a technical snag.

While a total of nine aircrafts are part of the India’s premier acrobatic team in any display, eight aircrafts performed the air manoeuvres after one of them landed.

IAF sources said that the cabin control system that controls the temperature malfunctioned during the flight forcing the pilot to declare emergency and land. “It normally takes about a minute for the cabin temperature to settle down. However, on Wednesday, hot air continued to come in and that could raise the temperature in cockpit, causing inconvenience to the pilot.”

IAF sources said that the issue would be resolved, and the team of nine aircrafts would perform on Thursday when a massive crowd is set to watch the dazzling display.

