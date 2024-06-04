GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Having ducked ‘guarantees’ effect, BJP is relieved but needs to deal with leadership vacuum

BJP-JD(S) alliance appears to have brought two dominant communities — Lingayats and Vokkaligas — together on the lines of the erstwhile Janata Parivar

Published - June 04, 2024 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra celebrating with party leaders and supporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra celebrating with party leaders and supporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Opposition BJP has found solace in the fact that it has managed to continue the trend of winning a majority of the Lok Sabha seats even when it is not in power in the State.

The 2024 results are a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when Mr. Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister for the first time. Though the BJP fell short of expectations, it has managed to maintain the same level of victory in the adverse political circumstances marked by its rout in the 2023 Assembly polls when the Congress got a huge majority of 136 of the total 224 seats.

BJP leaders, who feel relieved that they have managed to duck any big sweep on account of the Congress’ poll “guarantees”, which were the main election plank of the grand old party, are expected to flex their muscles now by upping their ante on various issues.

On the flip side, though the BJP cadre is celebrating the victory, its key leaders and strategists are concerned as a close look at the poll results shows that the party would have been reduced to the level of nine or 10 seats if it had not joined hands with the JD(S). The party managed to win in seven or eight constituencies that have a sizeable number of Vokkaliga voters due to the alliance with the JD(S).

What is worrisome for the BJP is that though it managed to win 12 of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in the first phase, it could win only seven of the total 14 seats that went to polls in the second phase.

What is even more alarming is that the BJP lost to political novices in several northern constituencies, though they had a sizeable population of Lingayats, who form its significant vote base.

This points to the leadership vacuum in the cadre-based party that appears to be struggling after veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa is slowly moving away from the leadership role. Though his son B.Y. Vijayendra has taken up the mantle of party State president, it would take some time for him to come to grips with the organisation’s requirements. Many BJP insiders feel that it is time for the party to identify potential leaders from different backgrounds and start nurturing them.

The results are being seen as a pointer to the potential for expanding the political base by strengthening ties with the JD(S) that would help in bringing the two dominant communities — Lingayats and Vokkaligas — together on the lines of the erstwhile Janata Parivar.

