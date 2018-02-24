Haveri Zilla Utsav off to a colourful start

The three-day Haveri Zilla Utsav saw a colourful start in Haveri on Friday evening with scores of folk troupes including an all-women ‘dollu kunita’ troupe adding flavour to the event.

As various folk troupes portraying the rich cultural heritage and folk traditions covered the designated route of the cultural procession, Minister for Muzrai and Textiles and district-in-charge Rudrappa Lamani led them by riding a bullock cart.

Later addressing a larger gathering after formal inauguration of the festival in the presence of Sadashiv Swami of Hukkeri Math, Mr. Lamani said through the festival local artistes were being encouraged apart from preserving the cultural heritage and folk art forms.

Referring to the de-silting programme launched during the previous Haveri Zilla Utsav, Mr. Lamani said till date 50 lakes and ponds had been desilted and by June-July the Heggeri Lake in Haveri would be filled up to supply drinking water to the city.

He said a plan had been drawn to fill up 287 water bodies in the district. Already ₹ 1.5 crore had been sanctioned for development of Lakamapur Lake and ₹ 1 crore for Mulla Lake. The Minister also listed out the various development initiatives and schemes of the State government.

Releasing the documentary film on development of Haveri, Sri Sadashiva Swami emphasised the need for elected representatives and officials to initiate programmes to preserve and promote ‘desi’ culture. Everyone should contribute towards preserving and promoting the folk art forms, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh briefed about the festival and various events being conducted as part of it. Zilla Panachayat President Kotreshappa Basegannia and a host of elected representatives were present. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shantha Hulmani welcomed the gathering.

Subsequently artistes from Haveri and from across Karnataka enthralled the audience with their lively performance. Film singer and composer Arjun Janya and his team too performed. An exhibition of flowers and various artefacts at the Municipal Ground is drawing big crowds.