Haveri to have one lakh litre capacity dairy, packing unit

HUBBALLI

27 May 2021 22:45 IST

State government gives sanction to public-private partnership project

The long-pending demand of milk producers from Haveri district has finally been met with the State government on Thursday giving approval for setting up a one lakh litre capacity milk processing dairy and ultra heat treatment packing unit at Jangamankoppa village in the district.

This dairy and packing unit, which will be taken up under public-private partnership model, will receive ₹15 crore as grant from the government, Home Minister and district in-charge for Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has said.

The decision to grant approval for the project was taken at a Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

At present, Haveri district comes under the jurisdiction of Dharwad Milk Union which covers four districts where 45,000 milk producers are registered. Of these, 22,000 milk producers are from Haveri district. And, the daily milk production from the district is one lakh litres.

Mr. Bommai, who made a statement in this regard in Bengaluru, said that as milk production from the district is expected to grow by 20% in the next five years, the ambitious project of dairy and packing unit had been kept prepared.

And, on Thursday it received sanction from the government.

Recalling that as an Opposition leader he had fought for the establishment of the dairy and packing unit, Mr. Bommai has said that during Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s visit to Haveri he had apprised him of the long-pending demand and it has been finally fulfilled now.

The Minister has said that apart from initiating milk revolution in the district, the project will help create employment opportunities for unemployed youths from the district. It will also provide incentives to farmers who are into dairy farming, he said.