Haveri to get hi-tech medical college in 2021-22

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar performing the bhoomi puja for the Government Medical College in Haveri on Friday, after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa initiated the foundation stone-laying ceremony via the virtual platform.

14 November 2020 00:53 IST

Chief Minister Yediyurappa initiates foundation stone-laying ceremony for the building through virtual mode

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that his government was committed to providing a hi-tech government medical college with all facilities at Haveri and the medical college would start functioning from the academic year 2021-22.

Initiating the foundation laying ceremony through a virtual platform from his home office Krishna in Bengaluru on Friday evening, Mr. Yediyurappa said that with the establishment of the medical college, the district would not only get better medical facilities but also the services of 890 medical and non-medical staff.

“Once the hi-tech government hospital gets established, the people of the district, who are dependent on neighbouring Dharwad and Davangere districts for better healthcare facilities, would get the same in Haveri itself. The medical college will also pave the way for economic and educational progress of the district,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that already 56.10 acres of land had been allotted for the medical college building and the medical college campus would come up at a total cost of ₹ 478.75 crore under the grants of both State and Union governments.

Already, the State government has released ₹ 37.23 crore and an administrative officer too has been appointed, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that while ₹ 365 crore would be spent for civil works, ₹ 85 crore would be utilised for purchase of medical equipment.

A sum of ₹ 28.75 crore would be utilised for power, water supply, digital library and other amenities. The main building of the college would have a 70-bed surgery complex, intensive care unit and ortho units.

The Chief Minister said that two hostels for boys and girls with a capacity to accommodate 375 students would be built. Every year, 150 students would be able to get admission to the medical college and in the coming years, steps would be taken to provide admission to 100 post-graduate students and 250 nursing and paramedical students, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa also said that a ₹ 40-crore project for 24 x 7 water supply to the medical college campus and other projects would be sanctioned for the development of the college.

Presiding over the function held at the land allotted for the medical college in Haveri, MLA Nehru Olekar made the introductory remarks.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP Shivakumar Udasi, various MLAs and officials were present.