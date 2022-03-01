Haveri student’s death puts State Govt., Centre under pressure

The State Government and the Centre came under pressure to act on evacuation of hundreds of Kannadigas stranded in Ukraine after a medical student from Haveri district in war torn Kharkiv died.

Urging the Government to protect Indians stranded in Ukraine immediately, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar accused the State and the Centre of failure in protecting the interest of students. While other countries have already evacuated their students, the Indian Government is still thinking about it, he said, adding that it shows the failure of India’s foreign policy.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled Naveen’s death and spoke to his father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar over telephone. He assured the bereaved family of contacting the MEA to ensure Naveen’s mortal remains are brought back, a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

Expressing shock over the death of student Naveen, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the Centre should quickly evacuate students from Ukraine as they have been surviving on chocolates and biscuits for the last six days. “We should not allow another life to go. The State Government should also be more proactive. There is also an allegation that the embassy official are not responding properly.”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah blamed that the Centre is as much responsible as the Russians for the loss for lack of timely assistance in evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. Offering his condolences to the bereaved family, he said that the Indian Government should use its international relationship to bring back people stranded there.

Meanwhile, expressing his condolences to the father of the deceased, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that it was a shocking and unexpected news. “We are all working to bring the body back. It may take two or three days. You should be strong,” he told the grieving father on telephone.