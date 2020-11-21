Haveri railway station named after freedom fighter Mahadeva Mailar

State government requested to issue gazette notification

Close on the heels of issuing an official gazette notification on renaming Hubballi railway station after Siddharoodha Swami, the State government has issued a notification on renaming Haveri railway station after freedom fighter Mahadeva Mailar.

According to the notification issued on Friday by Under Secretary to Government S. Veena, Haveri station has been renamed ‘Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station’.

She mentioned in the notification that Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, had no objection to changing the name of Haveri railway station as ‘Mahadevappa Mailara Railway Station’ in Haveri district and has requested the Government of Karnataka to issue gazette notification spelling the new name accordingly in Devanagari (Hindi), Roman (English) and the regional language.

Hubballi station

It might be recalled that the Government of India had announced renaming of Hubballi railway station after Siddharoodha Swami in September 2020, and Ms. Veena had issued a gazette notification declaring renaming of Hubballi railway station as Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station - Hubballi on November 17.