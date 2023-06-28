Haveri police nab five involved in robbery, murder

June 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the arrest of five persons, the Haveri Town Police have solved a robbery and murder case of a lorry driver and recovered a truck and machinery worth ₹1.33 crore from the accused recently.

According to Superintendent of Police of Haveri Shivakumar Gunare, the arrested have been identified as Hanumanta (Basavaraju/Nazir), Siddappa Kalagi of Adavisomapur in Gadag district, Shivaraju Satenahalli of Madlur village in Hirekerur taluk, Shivakumar Doddanagoudra of Basarihalli, Chandru Huded of Holabikond village and Sanjeev Banakar of Lingadevarakoppa of Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district. Another accused identified as Pavan is absconding.

A critically injured lorry driver Govind Khandekar from Miraj was found by the side of National Highway 48 near Haveri on June 15 and he breathed his last at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The accused had attacked the driver and thrown him out of the lorry allegedly for the sake of stealing the machinery loaded lorry. Investigation has revealed that Hamunata was a friend of the lorry driver and had travelled with him in the same lorry and he along with his associates had hatched a plan to waylay and steal the machinery loaded lorry. The accused had beaten up Govind and dumped him by the roadside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have recovered 120 pressure valves and a lorry worth ₹1.33 crore. An earth-moving machine, a tipper, a bike, another goods vehicle lorry and four cell phones used for the crime have also been seized. Haveri Town circle inspector Suresh Sagari and his team members are credited with solving the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.