HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Haveri police arrest four following abuse of and assault on Dalit man

The incident, which was reported on Wednesday evening, came to light after the video of the man being tied to a pole and thrashed was circulated on social media platforms

September 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haveri District Police have arrested four accused in connection with the assault on and abuse of a Dalit man at Mookabasarikatti village of Shiggaon taluk.

The incident, which was reported on Wednesday evening, came to light after the video of the man being tied to a pole and thrashed was circulated on social media platforms.

The victim has been identified as Ramappa Duragappa Harijan, a native of Mookabasarikatti. He was thrashed and abused by a group of five people saying that he had cut the dish cable in the village.

After treatment at the community health centre at Bankapur, Ramappa Harijan was admitted to the Haveri District Hospital.

Soon after the incident came to light, Bankapur Police Inspector Ningappa Karakannavar and staff provided security to Dalit houses in the village.

The police have named five people in connection with incident. Their names were given as Khalandarsab Rajesabnavar, Rabbani Rajesabnavar, Zaheer Ahmed Savanur, Modinsab Rajesabnavar and Adam Sab Rajesabnavar. Four of them have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Khalandarsab Rajesabnavar was admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the staff of HESCOM pruned the branches of a tree in front of Ramappa Harijan’s house that were touching the power supply lines. As the branches fell on the dish cable, it got severed and the accused, thinking that Ramappa Harijan had cut the cable, attacked him, the sources added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.