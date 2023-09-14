Haveri police arrest four following abuse of and assault on Dalit man

September 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Haveri District Police have arrested four accused in connection with the assault on and abuse of a Dalit man at Mookabasarikatti village of Shiggaon taluk.

The incident, which was reported on Wednesday evening, came to light after the video of the man being tied to a pole and thrashed was circulated on social media platforms.

The victim has been identified as Ramappa Duragappa Harijan, a native of Mookabasarikatti. He was thrashed and abused by a group of five people saying that he had cut the dish cable in the village.

After treatment at the community health centre at Bankapur, Ramappa Harijan was admitted to the Haveri District Hospital.

Soon after the incident came to light, Bankapur Police Inspector Ningappa Karakannavar and staff provided security to Dalit houses in the village.

The police have named five people in connection with incident. Their names were given as Khalandarsab Rajesabnavar, Rabbani Rajesabnavar, Zaheer Ahmed Savanur, Modinsab Rajesabnavar and Adam Sab Rajesabnavar. Four of them have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Khalandarsab Rajesabnavar was admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the staff of HESCOM pruned the branches of a tree in front of Ramappa Harijan’s house that were touching the power supply lines. As the branches fell on the dish cable, it got severed and the accused, thinking that Ramappa Harijan had cut the cable, attacked him, the sources added.