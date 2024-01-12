ADVERTISEMENT

Haveri officer gets bribe-giving contractor arrested

January 12, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta Police organised a reverse trap to arrest a private contractor who tried to bribe a government official in Haveri on Thursday.

A team led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrashekar B.P. arrested contractor Sharanappa Shettar of Guttal village.

Taluk Executive Officer Bharat Hegde had complained to the Lokayukta that the accused contractor lured him by saying that he would pay 20% commission if he was awarded a tender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor called the officer to a private hotel where he was arrested when trying to pay a bribe of ₹90,000. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US