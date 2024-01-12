Haveri officer gets bribe-giving contractor arrested

January 12, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Lokayukta Police organised a reverse trap to arrest a private contractor who tried to bribe a government official in Haveri on Thursday.

A team led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrashekar B.P. arrested contractor Sharanappa Shettar of Guttal village.

Taluk Executive Officer Bharat Hegde had complained to the Lokayukta that the accused contractor lured him by saying that he would pay 20% commission if he was awarded a tender.

The contractor called the officer to a private hotel where he was arrested when trying to pay a bribe of ₹90,000. A case has been registered.