Haveri first in India to declare poll results

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections has seen a record of sorts for the Haveri district administration as it was the first to announce the results ahead of the other constituencies in India.

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and District Election Officer Krishna Bajpai told The Hindu that they announced the result for the Haveri segment around 3 p.m. and subsequently declared it on the Suvidha app.

Mr. Bajpai said that after declaration of the result, the Election Commission of India communicated to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka that the result of Haveri was the first result in the country.

Mr. Bajpai attributed the achievement to the hard work, of three months, by the entire staff and those involved in conducting the election smoothly.

He said he would also thank political parties for cooperating with the district administration in completing the electoral process without any delay. Haveri had also recorded the highest polling of 74.01% this time equalling the earlier record set in 1989.

The BJP’s Shivakumar Udasi won in Haveri for the third time in a row by getting 6,83,660 votes against D.R. Patil who secured 5,42,778 votes.