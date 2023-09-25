Haveri farmers will get crop loss relief in 10 days, says Minister

September 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shivanand Patil has said that in the next five to 10 days, crop insurance compensation for the 2023-24 kharif crop will be credited to farmers bank accounts in Haveri district.

Addressing presspersons after inaugurating the Janata Darshan in Haveri on Monday, Mr. Patil said that the proposal from Haveri district for disbursing 25% of the interim crop insurance compensation was approved by the government on Monday and compensation has been announced for three crops.

The Minister said that Haveri is the first district in the State to have completed survey on crop loss and submit a report to the government and accordingly, it has become the first district to get compensation.

Over one lakh additional farmers compared to the previous year have been brought under crop insurance this time and now, the maximum number of farmers will get relief, he said.

“Crop insurance compensation has been announced for maize in Haveri, Hangal, Savanur, Shiggaon, Byadgi, Hirekerur and Ranebennur taluks, groundnut in Savanur taluk and paddy in Shiggaon taluk. In all, 2,35,173 farmers will get the benefit,” he said, thanking all the district officials for completing the survey work at the earliest.

He said that 90% of the applications submitted during the Janata Darshan on Monday pertained to crop insurance compensation and steps are being taken to resolve the issues raised during the programme in a time-bound manner.

The Minister said that soon he will, along with legislators of the district, meet the Chief Minister to impress upon him the need for declaring the remaining three [out of the eight taluks] in the district as drought-hit.

To a query, on the custodial death of a person at Guttal Police Station, he said that the Additional Superintendent of Police of Davangere has already been appointed as an inquiry officer to investigate the matter.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over a compensation cheque for ₹5 lakh to Roopa, wife of Davangere-based Jayanna who lost his life in a fire accident at a firecracker godown in Haveri recently.

Earlier, during the Janata Darshan, a large number of farmers submitted applications seeking crop loss compensation of ₹25,000 per acre and declaration of Byadgi, Hangal and Shiggaon taluks as drought-hit.

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, MLAs Basavaraj Shivannavar, U.B. Banakar, Srinivas Mane and Prakash Koliwad and officials were present.