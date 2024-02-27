GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haveri farmer trying to douse haystack fire burnt alive

February 27, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 68-year-old farmer who was trying to douse a fire in a haystack was burnt alive at Shirabadagi village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district on Tuesday.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Gangappa Mangalappa Lamani. When the farmer was trying to douse the fire, a burning tarpaulin which was used for covering the haystack fell on him, sources said.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services from Savanur rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Davangere District Fire Officer Ashok Kumar, Assistant Station Officer M.D. Gokak and staff carried out the operation.

A case has been registered in the Savanur Police Station.

