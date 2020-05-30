Have suffered torture in BJP, says Ramesh Katti

Ramesh Katti, former MP and BJP leader, has claimed that he and his brother (Umesh Katti) have suffered torture in the BJP for a long time.

Speaking to journalists at his home in Bellad Bagewadi village on Saturday, he said, “We are only asking our party leaders to keep their promises of giving us our due. Our leaders have been promising us posts in the party and government, but those promises have not been kept.”

He reiterated that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had promised him a Rajya Sabha nomination after he could not get ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls. “I have just reminded Mr. Yediyurappa about his promise. We are not engaged in any dissident activities,” he said.

He said that he was not worried about his brother, who was not made a Minister despite winning eight elections. “He [Umesh Katti] is like a diamond. He will become a Minister in the State, even if he has to wait for another year. But I am talking to our leaders about my political future,” he said.