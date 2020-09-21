Have not got 2015 caste census report, says Sriramulu

Bengaluru

21 September 2020 23:37 IST

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare B. Sriramulu on Monday said that the State government had not received the report on the caste census conducted by Karnataka Backward Classes Commission in 2015.

Responding to a question by BJP member K.P. Nanjundi on the status of the report, he said former commission chairman Kantaraju’s term had expired and hence he had not submitted the report to the government. He said the commission had spent ₹162.77 crore on the census.

Mr. Sriramulu said that since nobody was heading the commission now, the government had not received the report. He also said that he would soon discuss the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and request him to appoint someone so that the report is received.

