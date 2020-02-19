‘Have new Ministers lost enthusiasm?’

Thin attendance of Ministers became a bone of contention as the Opposition took exception to it. K.S. Eshwarappa was the only one to be present at first and later a few others, including K. Sudhakar, entered the House. Pointing out that Mr. Sudhakar was the only one among the 10 new Ministers to be present, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah wondered if the new leaders had already lost enthusiasm.

However, Mr. Eshwarappa said that most of them had scheduled puja of their new offices and would come to the House later. The House had an attendance of just around 40 members for the first one hour.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the members and Ministers should be responsible enough to understand that it was their duty to be present in the House.