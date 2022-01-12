Havanur, Rajan honoured with Vaidyashri Award

Medical professionals P.R. Havanur and Rajan Deshpande being honoured with the Vaidyashri Award in a function in Dharwad on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

12 January 2022 01:06 IST

Medical professionals P.R. Havanur and Rajan Deshpande were honoured with Vaidyashri Award at a function in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The annual award presentation ceremony was organised by the Pandit Puttaraj Gavai Kala Pratishtana and Kala Spandana of Haveri in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The award carries a citation and a purse of ₹25,000 each were conferred on the award winners in the presence of Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt, Dharwad.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the honour, Dr. Havanur said that understanding the importance of the profession and working towards one’s goal are crucial for becoming a good doctor. “Name and fame come to thosewho continue to serve mankind without expecting anything in return. Medicine is a noble profession and every patient should be treated with affection,” he said. Senior paediatrician Dr. Deshpande said that hard work, time management and commitment to duties are the key tools to becoming a successful professional in the chosen field. Clarifying that there is nothing like senior or junior in the medical profession, he emphasised the need for medical professionals to be prepared round the clock to serve patients.

Councillor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Iresh Anchatageri lauded the work done by the doctors and the healthcare staff, particularly in handling COVID-19.