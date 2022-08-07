Hattikuni Dam is almost full

Water storage now is expected to last till next summer

Water storage now is expected to last till next summer

Farmers in downstream villages of Hattikuni Dam in Hattikuni village of Yadgir district have expressed happiness over the dam reaching near-full capacity in the last couple of days.

The dam has a total storage capacity of 0.352 tmcft and the water level stood at 0.333 tmcft.

The dam was constructed across a stream flowing from atop the hills in the surrounding areas of the village to provide irrigation to 5,300 acres of land in Hattikuni, Yaddalli, Katagi Shahapur, Honagera, Bandalli and Dasarabad villages of Yadgir district.

Farmers are growing groundnut, paddy, cotton, jowar, bajra and other crops using the water from the dam. Now, they can use the water stored in the dam till next summer.

“We are happy to see the dam with sufficient water storage for crops. Earlier, the dam saw a huge quantity of water flowing down owing to copious rainfall in the catchment areas,” farmer Basavanth Reddy said.