Hathras horror: KPCC SC department condemns U.P. police, CM

HUBBALLI

01 October 2020 22:26 IST

F.H. Jakkappanavar, chairman of the Scheduled Caste department of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has strongly condemned the gang-rape and murder of a young Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh and the police apathy subsequent to it.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Mr. Jakkappanavar termed the gang-rape and murder a heinous act. “What is even more shocking is the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh police behaved. Not only did they delay taking action against the guilty, they tried to even ruin the investigation by conducting the funeral of the victim in a hurried manner,” he said.

He called the whole incident a shame to civilised society and said the U.P. police had denied even a decent burial for the victim and prevented the family members from even participating in the funeral.

Mr. Jakkappanavar said the U.P. Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had brought disgrace to the saffron cloth he wore and utterly failed in governance. As under him, the State has become a “safe haven for rapists, goons and murderers”, he should immediately order a judicial inquiry into the incident and then tender his resignation from the post, the Congress leader said.