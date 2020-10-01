Hathras horror: Congress leader Khandre seeks President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh

Condemning the Hathras gang-rape and criticising the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its “failure” to maintain law and order in the State, Eshwar Khandre, working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Thursday demanded imposition of the President’s rule in that State.

“The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is completely out of gear. Crimes against women and marginalised communities have become the order of the day. The Hathras gang-rape is the latest example of the lawlessness in the State. The victim, belonging to an oppressed community, was brutally gang-raped and assaulted. When she died after a fortnight-long struggle at the hospital, her body was not handed over to the family. The Yogi Adityanath government, which has failed to maintain the rule of the law, should immediately be dissolved and President’s rule should be imposed,” he said. Mr. Khandre was speaking to mediapersons at Hosapete in Ballari district.

Taking serious exception to the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to Hathras to meet the family members of the victim, Mr. Khandre said the people in power would neither console the family members of the victim nor allow others to do so.