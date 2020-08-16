Hate messages: Meeting with heads of social media firms soon, says Minister

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that in the wake of spread of hate messages on social media leading to law and order problems, the government has decided to convene a meeting of the heads of social networking platforms in Bengaluru next week.

He told reporters in Haveri on Saturday that it had been noticed that hate messages and messages that were likely to cause social disharmony were being circulated through platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

“After a high-level meeting with officials, it has been decided to a convene a meeting in this regard with the heads of these social networking platforms. It will be convened in Bengaluru. We will discuss on whether it would be possible to identify and stop such hate messages or misleading messages through a filter so that they are not circulated further and cause social unrest. Based on the outcome of the meeting, we will proceed further,” he said.