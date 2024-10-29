GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Hasty implementation of internal reservation will affect Bhovi, Banjara, Korcha, Korama‘

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Association for Welfare of Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha and Korama Samaj have said their communities are sub-categorised as SCs touchables, sharing 4.5% under Scheduled Castes

Published - October 29, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Association for Welfare of Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha and Korama Samaj have said that hasty implementation of internal reservation will come as injustice to their communities (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha and Korama) which are sub-categorised as SCs touchables, sharing 4.5% under Scheduled Castes.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, State secretary of the samaj Thippanna Wodeyar appealed to the Chief Minister to reclassify internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

Mr. Wodeyar pointed out that they have been sub-categorised as SCs touchables but have not been given adequate representation when reservation for Scheduled Castes was increased from 15% to 17%.

The Socio-economic and Education Survey was conducted in 2014 during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister but it was not conducted in a scientific manner, he said.

There has been a lot of confusion ever since the Supreme Court permitted the State government to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes.

In a 6:1 ruling, the Supreme Court has said that the States can create sub-classification within Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It has also permitted the States to create a creamy layer within these categories ensuring that those in need within these groups receive priority. However, it was later turned down by the Centre, he added.

