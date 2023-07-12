Hassan ZP CEO suspends three PDOs

July 12, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima has issued an order suspending three Panchayat Development Officers on charges of dereliction of duty while they were officers at Baladare gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk.

The suspended are Naveen C.M., working as PDO of D. Kalenahalli GP, Krishne Gowda, PDO of Kimball, and Ramaswamy, PDO of Baladare. The three officers, during their tenure at Baladare gram panchayat, took decisions that ended up helping a private resident own a government property that was reserved for civic amenities.

Based on the inquiry report submitted by the Executive Officer of Channarayapatna Taluk Panchayat, the ZP CEO suspended the three officers on July 6. The CEO suspended them as per the KCR Rules, 1957, according to a communication released to the media on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.