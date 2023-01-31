Hassan youth found dead in Chennai lodge

January 31, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Hassan:

A receptionist of a hotel in Hassan was found dead in a lodge in Chennai on Sunday (January 29).

Karthik, 24, a resident of Sangameshwara Extension in Hassan, had been to Chennai on January 27. He took a room in the lodge for a day. The next day, the lodge staff knocked on the door, but there was no response. On Sunday, the lodge staff could reach the window with the help of a ladder and saw him dead.

Arumbakkam Police in Chennai reached the lodge and registered a case. G. Prabhu, Police Inspector, told The Hindu that Karthik had a cell-phone with him. The police could not open the lock. “We have not found a death note in the room. A post-mortem was conducted. We have registered an unnatural death report,” the officer said.

The body was brought to Hassan on Tuesday. His family members told the media that Karthik had an affair with a girl in Hassan for the last three-four years. He had gone to Chennai as per her plan. However, she did not go to Chennai. It is suspected that Karthik ended his life, due to differences with his lover.

Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call the State’s Sahayavani helpline 104 for counselling.