Hassan youth clears UPSC

B.M. Ravinandan, a native of Hassan, has secured 455 th rank in the civil services examination conducted by the UPSC.

He is son of B.T. Manje Gowda, an employee with a bank and Padma, a staff nurse in Hassan. Ravinandan, a native of Baguru in Channarayapatna taluk, completed his Bachelor of Engineering at Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan He has cleared the exam in his sixth attempt.

Speaking to the media, Ravinandan said that he had plans to get into civil services since his school days. He had been attempting for the last five years and did not give up his efforts until he cleared it. He is hoping to get into the IPS.