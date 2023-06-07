HamberMenu
Hassan University invites designs for its emblem

The designer of the emblem, selected by the university, will get a prize

June 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-constituted Hassan University has appealed to the people to design an emblem for the university.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Registrar of the University said the general public, artists, teachers, or students, could suggest a design for the emblem. The emblem should represent art, literature, culture, science and technology, education, and agriculture in Hassan district.

Those interested can send their designs to the Registrar, Hassan University, Hemagangothri of Hassan, before June 16. For details, call 98451-34719. A committee of the university will finalise the emblem. The designer of the selected emblem will get a prize from the university, the release added.

