ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan University invites applications for renewal of affiliation

May 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan University, which came into existence recently, has appealed to colleges under its jurisdiction to apply for renewal of temporary or permanent affiliation, extension of affiliation for courses, subjects, and languages, and grant of additional intake of students, besides fresh affiliation for new colleges.

The colleges can apply for affiliation through the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal for the years 2023-24. The last date for applying online through the UUCMS portal without penal fee is May 21, and May 24 is the last day to file with a penalty fee.

For further information, the colleges can contact the Director, College Development Council, Hemagangothri, Hassan (08172-220016), said a press release issued by the university.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US