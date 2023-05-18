HamberMenu
Hassan University invites applications for renewal of affiliation

May 18, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan University, which came into existence recently, has appealed to colleges under its jurisdiction to apply for renewal of temporary or permanent affiliation, extension of affiliation for courses, subjects, and languages, and grant of additional intake of students, besides fresh affiliation for new colleges.

The colleges can apply for affiliation through the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal for the years 2023-24. The last date for applying online through the UUCMS portal without penal fee is May 21, and May 24 is the last day to file with a penalty fee.

For further information, the colleges can contact the Director, College Development Council, Hemagangothri, Hassan (08172-220016), said a press release issued by the university.

