ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan University invites applications for PG courses

September 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan University, the newly formed university, has invited applications for admission to postgraduation courses. Those who are interested in joining the courses can submit applications up to September 25.

In a press release issued on September 7, the university said it had been carved out of Mysuru University. The campus at Hemagangothri has been recognised by the University Grants Commission. It has 55 first-grade colleges in its jurisdiction.

Applications have been invited for MA, M.Com., MSW, M.Sc., and postgraduation diploma courses. The students could get seats without an entrance test. The applications are available at the university office and colleges. For more details, call 99868-59851, 91414-19806 or 81970-50324.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US