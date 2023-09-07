HamberMenu
Hassan University invites applications for PG courses

September 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan University, the newly formed university, has invited applications for admission to postgraduation courses. Those who are interested in joining the courses can submit applications up to September 25.

In a press release issued on September 7, the university said it had been carved out of Mysuru University. The campus at Hemagangothri has been recognised by the University Grants Commission. It has 55 first-grade colleges in its jurisdiction.

Applications have been invited for MA, M.Com., MSW, M.Sc., and postgraduation diploma courses. The students could get seats without an entrance test. The applications are available at the university office and colleges. For more details, call 99868-59851, 91414-19806 or 81970-50324.

