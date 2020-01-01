Hassan union ups milk procurement price

The Hassan Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has increased milk procurement price by ₹ 1.5 per litre, as a new year gift to the milk producers. Union chairman and former Minister H.D. Revanna announced this at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The union has increased the procurement price for the second time within a month. The price was increased by ₹1 per litre on December 19. With the latest hike, milk producers will be getting ₹ 29 per litre. “Hassan Milk Union is paying the highest amount to milk producers in the State”, Mr. Revanna said.

In the current year, the union earned a profit of ₹40 crore. Of that, ₹25 crore would be returned to the milk producers. The hike in procurement price would cost ₹6.5 crore to the union every month.

Insurance scheme

The union had decided to offer an insurance scheme for cattle. The scheme would cover 30,000 milk producers and 50,000 heads of cattle. The farmers would pay 40% of the premium and the union would bear the remaining share. In case of a farmer’s death, his family would get ₹2 lakh and in case of the death of cattle, the milk producer would get ₹ 50,000. The union had earmarked ₹4 crore for the scheme.

Mr. Revanna said the Hassan union had been demanding an opportunity to sell milk in Bengaluru city. The KMF in Bengaluru had not been able to capture the market in the capital effectively. Companies from neighbouring States had occupied the market. “We are prepared to sell about four to five lakhs litres of milk in the capital”, he said.

The former Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken any decision benefiting the farming community in the State. “I don’t know why he is coming to Tumakuru to address the farmers”, he said.

Union MD Gopalaiah was present at the press conference.