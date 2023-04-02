Hassan ticket: Gowda confabulates with sons, Bhavani

April 02, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first family of Janata Dal (Secular), comprising party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and his sons, was huddled in a meeting till late on Sunday night to find a solution to the ticklish issue of choosing the party candidate for the Hassan Assembly constituency.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told reporters before the meeting that the issue was not big and that it would be sorted out before the party’s second list was announced on Monday. He later went into the meeting in which Mr. Gowda, H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna were present. Earlier in the afternoon, the couple met Mr. Gowda to plead their case.

The family members are feuding over the choice of party candidate from the Hassan constituency. While Ms. Bhavani Revanna is on contesting the polls, Mr. Kumaraswamy is favouring H.P. Swaroop, son of former legislator H.S. Prakash.

Mr. Revanna and Ms. Bhavani, who left the meeting venue around 11 p.m., refused to speak to presspersons.

