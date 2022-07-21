Hassan SP transfers 171 policemen

They had served at one place for a long duration

In a major reshuffle of police staff, Hassan SP Hariram Shankar has transferred 171 policemen, who had served more than five years at one place.

Among those transferred included 12 Assistant Sub- Inspectors and 87 head constables. The SP issued transfer orders instructing the staff members to report to duty in the new post immediately without availing of the relaxation of the joining period.

Mr. Shankar has taken this decision within a few days after reporting to duty in Hassan as SP. This move is seen as a significant step towards enhancing efficiency in the administration. In a review meeting chaired by Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, elected representatives had asked the SP to transfer all the staff members, who had been in service at one station for a long duration. They also alleged that in many places, the police staff joined hands with those engaged in illegal activities.

Considering the opinions expressed by the officers, the SP is said to have gone for the major reshuffle of the staff members.