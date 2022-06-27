Hassan SP transferred
Hassan SP R. Srinivas Gowda has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division in Bengaluru. Hariram Shankar, a 2017-batch IPS officer, will replace him.
Mr. Shankar was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order in Mangaluru city. The State government issued an order transferring 16 IPS officers on Monday.
