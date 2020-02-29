Hassan SP receives 18 calls during phone-in programme

Hassan

29 February 2020 01:13 IST

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda’s first live phone-in programme, held on Friday on an experimental basis, received an impressive response. In an hour, the officer received 18 calls on information about various activities, including the illegal sale of liquor, illegal sand extraction, and police demanding money from truck drivers, among others.

The SP had appealed to the public to call him at his office between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the day. People from Hassan town, parts of Arkalgud, Arsikere, and Alur taluks responded. He received the calls in the presence of Additional SP B.N. Nandini, Dy.SP Puttaswamy Gowda and other officers at his chamber.

A person from Hassan town told the SP that ganja was being made available in some parts in the city. The officer assured him of immediate action. Soon after answering the call, he directed his subordinates to work on this. A couple of people called up to inform the officer about the illegal sale of liquor and sand mining activities. A resident of Kattaya complained the SP that the policemen on highway patrol duty collect money from the trucks that carry vegetables to APMC market in the town every day. The SP instructed his officers to verify the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

There were three calls regarding the inconvenience caused to the business establishments on Kasturba Road and Subhash Square in Hassan, due to flower sellers who have put up their shops roadside. The SP said the issue could not be resolved by the police alone. It required the cooperation of the urban local body as well. He said he would personally visit the place in the evening to analyse the problem.

A person from Gorur spoke about the lack of public transport in the morning when students have to reach schools. The SP said he would discuss the issue with KSRTC officers.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Gowda said his office would attend to all the complaints soon. “We will continue the exercise on all second Fridays if there are no any pre-scheduled events,” he said.